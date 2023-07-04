Mason Mount sends message to Chelsea fans confirming his departure

Mason Mount has uploaded a video to his Instagram account confirming his departure from Chelsea.

The English midfielder looks set to be confirmed as a new Manchester United player. The two Premier League giants have agreed on a £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal.

Mount wanted to address Blues fans as he departs following 18 years with the club. He also preferred to do so via a video and he states:

"Hi Chelsea fans, given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea."

Mount goes on to acknowledge that fans may be upset over his departure but that it's the right decision at this stage of his career:

"I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

The English midfielder discusses his accomplishments while at Stamford Bridge including winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021:

"I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together. Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and of course that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League."

He added:

"I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from such a young age. The managers I've worked under, Frank (Lampard), Thomas (Tuchel), and Graham (Potter)."

The 24-year-old continues by thanking friends, family, and fans for their support over the years:

"The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, all my teammates over the years that have become my brothers, my family for the continuous love and support, and most importantly you guys. Wish you all the best."

Mason Mount leaves Chelsea having made 195 appearances across competitions. He scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in those games and his departure is one that has stunned fans due to his fond connection with the west Londoners.

Journalist explains why Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants Chelsea's Mason Mount

Erik ten Hag is a long-term admirer of Mason Mount.

Manchester United are set to confirm Mason Mount as Erik ten Hag's first summer signing. The English midfielder boasts a profile that the Dutch tactician desires. Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy explained this, tweeting:

"Erik ten Hag introduced 83 principles when he arrived at Manchester United. Many explained what to do without the ball: Mason Mount ticks all the core traits he seeks, while being comfortable as a creator. Midfielder wowed by EtH's level of detail on his game + appreciation of it."

Ten Hag previously tried signing Mount on loan back in 2018 when the England international was on loan at Vitesse Arnhem. The midfielder impressed in the Eredivisie and caught the United boss' eye. It appears that his admiration has not subsided and he is now set to work with Mount.

