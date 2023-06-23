Chelsea have rejected Manchester United's offer for Mason Mount, have offered to meet with Red Devils to find solution - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Manchester United's latest offer for midfielder Mason Mount.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Blues have turned down the Red Devils' £50 million plus £5 million in addons bid. They have counter-proposed a deal worth £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons.

Chelsea also want to find an amicable solution to the situation and are prepared to meet Manchester United intermediaries to do so. A quick resolution to the deal is said to be hoped for so that Mount doesn't miss pre-season.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has made it clear he's not interested in signing a renewal. The English midfielder has already agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to comply with Mount's desire to leave. He has been at the west London club since his youth days but wants to leave and seemingly join Erik ten Hag's side.

Mason Mount fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge last season amid a frustrating lack of form. He scored just three goals and provided six assists in 35 games across competitions.

This was just a year removed from the best season of his career to date. He bagged 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches during the 2021-22 campaign.

The English international has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with the Blues. He has had spells out on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem and EFL League One outfit Derby County.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tried signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for Ajax

Mason Mount garnered interest from Ten Hag while on loan in the Eredivisie.

According to Metro, Manchester United boss Ten Hag tried signing Mason Mount while the Chelsea midfielder was on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in 2018. The Dutch tactician came up against Mount when coaching Ajax at the time.

The English playmaker assisted in a 3-2 victory to Vitesse over Ten Hag's side. He then continued to track the player's progress throughout his loan spell in the Eredivisie.

Mount caught the eye while at the GelreDome, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists in 39 matches across competitions. Ten Hag then made a proposal for the Chelsea midfielder but then-Blues boss Frank Lampard's influence ultimately ended those plans.

The versatile attacker has gone on to shine at Stamford Bridge albeit a lackluster past campaign. Ten Hag is again looking to sign a player whom he desired many years ago but this time for Manchester United.

