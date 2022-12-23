"It would be great" - Pundit backs Liverpool to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG 

Former West Ham United forward Francis McAvennie believes signing Kylian Mbappe could be huge for Liverpool and English football.

Francis McAvennie, however, is aware of the fact that Kylian Mbappe would cost a fortune to sign for a club like Liverpool. The Reds have been shrewd with their finances in recent times. This could be a reason why Jurgen Klopp's side might never get their hands on Mbappe.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Francis McAvennie was quoted as saying the following:

"It would be great for British football. I can’t see it happening. I do not know if Liverpool has got that kind of huge money. They were reluctant to give [Mohamed] Salah the money and Mbappe is on a king’s ransom at PSG."

Despite it being extremely hard to see Kylian Mbappe leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) anytime soon, McAvennie wants to see him and Jude Bellingham play together at Anfield. He added:

"He has got his run of the club. I do not know why he would want to go and I don’t know anyone that can afford him unless he runs out his contract. But I can’t see that happening, not in a million years. It would take astronomical money. But I think he is happy there and he is running that club. But imagine Bellingham and Mbappe playing together."

Mbappe is currently considered one of the best forwards in world football. The Frenchman scored eight goals at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including a hat-trick in the final. Despite France losing the final to Argentina, Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the tournament.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe for quite some time now

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Anfield for a number of seasons now. According to a 2019 report from This is Anfield, the Reds made their first contact to sign Mbappe back in 2017.

Earlier this year, Mbappe himself confessed that he had talks with Liverpool twice in his career. The first time the two parties spoke was when he was still an AS Moanco player. The PSG forward also revealed that the Reds are his mother's favorite club.

Kylian Mbappe penned a new three-year contract with PSG before the start of the 2022-23 season. The French forward has already scored 19 times from 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

According to Sport (via the Mirror), Liverpool are currently back in the running to sign Mbappe. The sources claim that the Reds are preparing a huge offer for the PSG forward for a move in the summer of 2023.

