"It could be a great story" - Germany legend tells Cristiano Ronaldo how to reignite Lionel Messi rivalry

Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his rivalry with Lionel Messi by moving to the MLS. The Portuguese superstar currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, but his contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Recent reports have suggested that the 39-year-old is all set to sign a blockbuster renewal with the Saudi Pro League side. However, he has also recently been linked with a move to the MLS.

Speaking to BestOffshoreSportsBooks.org, as cited by GOAL, Hamann insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo could hit the right chords with US soccer fans.

"We’ve seen that Cristiano Ronaldo’s powers are coming to an end, he is getting towards the end of his career so a move back to Europe might not be the best idea," said Hamann.

Trending

He continued:

"I think a move to America would make sense but he’d have to do what Lionel Messi has done and impress on the pitch if he is to be a megastar out there. He might not be capable of doing that in Europe anymore but in America they love to be entertained no matter the sport, it could be a great story."

Interestingly, Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami also expires at the end of this season. However, with the 2026 World Cup set to be held across the Atlantic, La Pulga is expected to continue his stay at the Chase Stadium.

When did Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo end their stay in Europe?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his stay in Europe in December 2022, parting ways with Manchester United. The Portuguese's second coming at Old Trafford didn't live up to expectations, with the player falling out of favor under former manager Erik ten Hag.

CR7 went on to criticize the Dutch manager in a controversial interview, forcing the Red Devils to terminate his contract. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently moved to the Middle East to join Al-Nassr. He has since scored 75 goals and set up 18 more from 84 games for the Saudi club.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's European chapter came to a close in the summer of 2023, when he left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. La Pulga went on to join Inter Miami and has since won two trophies with the Herons. He has registered 34 goals and 18 assists from 39 games for the Florida-based club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback