"It could happen he wears our shirt in the future"- Dani Carvajal hints at possibility of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has added to the speculation around Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe joining Los Blancos.

Reports during the winter transfer window suggested that Mbappe had reached an agreement with Los Blancos about a transfer in the summer. The Frenchman is set to earn annual wages of £41.5 million. However, there has been no official confirmation from either club about it yet.

Carvajal, when asked about his thoughts on the French forward, has been reported to have said (as translated by the Daily Mail):

"Mbappe is a great player. It seems his contract runs out now and well… It could happen he wears our shirt in the future."

It is worth noting that the 23-year-old's contract with the Parisians runs out at the end of the season. Los Blancos made plenty of attempts to prise him away last summer, one of the bids being a mammoth £154 million one.

However, the Ligue 1 giants turned down the offer in the hope of convincing their star to sign a new contract during the season. That hasn't come to fruition yet, and Mbappe looks increasingly likely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe is already a PSG legend

Kylian Mbappe initially signed for PSG on loan from their domestic rivals AS Monaco at the start of the 2017-18 season. He managed 21 goals and 18 assists in 44 games across competitions, prompting the Parisians to sign him permanently a year later.

The French prodigy has not looked back since then, scoring goals aplenty for the Ligue 1 giants. He netted 111 goals in 132 matches across competitions between the start of the 2018-19 campaign and the end of the last one. The pacy winger also tallied 56 assists during that period.

While his goalscoring seems to have fallen off a bit this season, Kylian Mbappe is still averaging well over a goal contribution per game. He has 19 goals and 18 assists in 29 games across competitions this term, and has been PSG's best player once again by a country mile.

Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has 151 goals and 77 assists in 199 games for the Parisians. He has won four Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, three French Super Cups and two French League Cups at the Parc des Princes.

The only major title missing from his already illustrious trophy cabinet is the UEFA Champions League, which he will hope to add this season.

