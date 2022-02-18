"It happened to Luis Suarez" - Xavi jumps to the defense of Barcelona star after Napoli draw

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has come out in defense of Ferran Torres after his side's UEFA Europa League draw against Napoli on Thursday.

The Spaniard was guilty of missing a host of chances that should've been put away in the 1-1 draw. He did score a penalty that helped his side equalize after Napoli had taken the lead. However, the forward was left in tears at the end of the match, presumably because of the chances he missed.

Xavi has defended the 21-year-old and compared his situation to Luis Suarez's. The Uruguayan had a few underwhelming games after joining the Catalan club from Liverpool in 2014. However, he went on to become one of the Blaugrana's best strikers, scoring 195 goals and making 113 assists.

Xavi said after the match against Napoli:

"It happened to Luis Suarez, who seemed to have no goals. The Barca shirt weighs a few kilos more. But I am delighted to have him in the team and he will give me a lot of joy. If he is in the penalty area it is because he will score. He has scored goals all his life and he will have them."

He added:

"In training he is one of those who scores the most. He has our absolute trust. The coaching staff and I will take care of this. He is very strong, self-demanding."

Torres joined Barcelona in January from Manchester City. So far, he has scored two goals (including the penalty against Napoli) and provided two assists in six appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona could be buoyed by the performance despite the draw

A 1-1 draw in the Europa League clash at Camp Nou arguably gives Napoli a slight advantage. Since the away goal rule has been scrapped, the Italian side can play freely at their home ground in the second leg.

However, Barcelona will be buoyed by their performance on Thursday. Xavi's side completely dominated the second half of the match and also played well in the first half.

The Catalans created many chances, with their new front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres showing potential. They will look to build on this performance in the second leg on February 24.

Barcelona will next face Valencia at the Mestalla in La Liga on Sunday.

