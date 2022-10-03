“It is happening just the way I imagined it” – Sadio Mane explains why he isn’t surprised with struggle to adapt at Bayern Munich after Liverpool transfer 

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane recently opened up about adjusting to life at his new club after his move from Liverpool earlier this summer. While he praised the people at Bayern, he admitted that it would still take time to adjust to a new country and club.

Mane joined the Bavarians for around £35 million earlier this summer after six seasons at Anfield. He helped the club win numerous trophies, including a Premier League and UEFA Champions League. The Senegalese scored 120 goals and provided 49 assists in 269 games for the club.

He got off to a blistering start at Bayern, scoring four times in his first four games. However, he went the next five games - including two in the UEFA Champions League - without scoring before ending his drought in the 4-0 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

The Senegalese now has six goals in 12 games across competitions, but he has been criticised by fans and critics alike for blowing hot and cold.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Musiala sets up Mané for their third goal of the first half! NO STOPPING BAYERNMusiala sets up Mané for their third goal of the first half! NO STOPPING BAYERN 🔥Musiala sets up Mané for their third goal of the first half! https://t.co/lCNLcvNUsG

Mane recently shed light on adjusting to his new environment, telling UEFA.com (via Mirror):

“It is going well. Switching from one club to another is not easy. I spent eight very nice years in England, six years at Liverpool (after) two at Southampton, and now I am in a new country. It is not easy because everything changes so suddenly: people, training, everything.”

He added:

“Everything is changing, so it is not easy at all. I need to adapt. I knew tha,t and it came as no surprise. It is happening just the way I imagined it. People here are welcoming, and they're real players. People around the club are amazing, so I am very happy.”

Mane will hope to score his first Champions League goal for his new club when Bayern Munich host Viktoria Plzen tomorrow (October 4).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on draw against Brighton & Hove Albion

While Sadio Mane is struggling with Bayern, Liverpool aren't doing much well themselves.

The Reds are ninth in the Premier League, having won just two of their seven games. They played out a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield at the weekend.

Liverpool FC @LFC The highlights from today's 3-3 draw against Brighton at Anfield 📽 The highlights from today's 3-3 draw against Brighton at Anfield 📽 https://t.co/TXz5hn1KHu

After the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports that his team could have played better, especially in defence.

"We could have defended much better," said Klopp. "It's football. and you have to accept it. On a day like this when it starts like this, it's important to fight your way through. It would be nice if you could win it. We always have problems against Brighton, who are a very good football team but we have to do better."

He added:

"I know we have 10 points, and that's the reality. I don't hide from that. We have to go together and build."

Liverpool will next play Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 4) before travelling to league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League five days later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far