"It was a huge opportunity" - Everton star admits disappointment in failed move to PSG

Everton midfielder Allan, who was at Napoli back then, has confirmed he was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January 2019. He admitted that it was disappointing not to join the Ligue1 side after Carlo Ancelotti blocked the move.

PSG were looking to rebuild their midfield and wanted Allan to be one of the players. Reports suggest the Ligue 1 side made a good offer for the Brazilian but were rejected by Napoli in the end.

While speaking with Corriere dello Sport (via Le10Sport), Allan confirmed it was a disappointment for him to miss out on the transfer to the French giants as it would have been a new experience for him at every level. He added that the move was ideal for all parties involved until a request was over the line. He said:

"Let's say that in January 2019, it was done for my transfer to PSG. You could say it was a disappointment. Me, in Naples, I was happy and I still am when I go back. But it was a huge opportunity and also a new experience, even on a personal level. The operation seemed to be suitable for all parties until a request was considered exaggerated."

Everton star's PSG dreams end

Allan went on to play another 18 months at Napoli before moving to Everton on a permanent transfer. The Brazilian followed Carlo Ancelotti, who blocked his move to PSG.

While speaking at a press conference, Carlo confirmed that he had blocked Allan's move to the Parc des Princes in January 2019. He said via AS:

"Yes, [they] tried to sign him but I didn't want him to leave so he stayed with me. I don't know whether it was [€60 million], I'm not focused about the money. There was a deal and I think that Everton are happy to have this deal."

Allan has been a vital part of Everton's starting XI, even after the departure of Ancelotti. His side just about avoided relegation after lingering around the bottom for the majority of the season.

On the other hand, Ancelotti moved to Real Madrid and went on to win the Champions League and La Liga this season.

