"It is not because I do not want it, but because he does not want it" - Fenerbahce boss makes hilarious claim on signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus has claimed that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not move to the Turkish club despite being friends with him.

Ronaldo has one more year remaining on his current contract with English giants Manchester United. There is also an option to extend the deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

However, there are serious doubts about the 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford this summer. He asked the Red Devils to allow him to leave if they received a suitable offer last month.

The Portuguese icon, though, has struggled to find takers for him during the ongoing transfer window. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich have already rejected the chance to sign him.

It emerged at the weekend that Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have also decided against signing Ronaldo. However, Jesus appears prepared to welcome the forward to Fenerbahce.

Quizzed about the chances of taking Ronaldo to Turkey, the Portuguese tactican admitted that he is close with the player. Jesus, though, hilariously claimed that the Manchester United superstar would not join the Super Lig even if they wanted to sign him. The Fenerbahce boss was quoted as saying by Sabah:

"Yes, I'm friends with Ronaldo. He has different ideas. He will not play in a league other than the five big leagues. I do not know where he will go, but I can say that he will not come to Fenerbahce. It is not because I do not want it, but because he does not want it."

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Jorge Jesus (Fenerbahçe coach):



“I'm a friend of Ronaldo, but he doesn't want to come, he has other ideas. I don't think he will play in any league other than Top 5 league. I'm sure he won't play at Fenerbahçe. It's not because I don't want to, it's because he doesn't want to." Jorge Jesus (Fenerbahçe coach):“I'm a friend of Ronaldo, but he doesn't want to come, he has other ideas. I don't think he will play in any league other than Top 5 league. I'm sure he won't play at Fenerbahçe. It's not because I don't want to, it's because he doesn't want to." https://t.co/iOH7I941Dv

Jesus started his senior playing career at Ronaldo's childhood club Sporting Lisbon. The 68-year-old was also in charge of the Primeira Liga outfit for three years between 2015 and 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future is in the air

Manchester United have maintained that they do not intend to sell Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave. However, they seem to be slowly warming up to the idea of parting ways with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly given the green signal to sell Ronaldo. This came after the team's embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

SPORTbible @sportbible A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand. A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand. https://t.co/9plGU21bmH

Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure after Manchester United's loss to Thomas Frank's side on Saturday (August 13). He even refused to acknowledge the traveling supporters after the match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer