"It is important to win without him" - Barcelona manager Xavi analyses game against Atletico Madrid and comments on the absence of Lewandowski 

Barcelona manager Xavi commented on the absence of star player Robert Lewandowski in their 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, January 8, saying that he missed the presence of the Polish international.

While acknowledging the importance of Lewandowski to the team, Xavi praised the efforts of Ferran Torres and his teammates in securing a victory without their key player.

The Blaugrana sit at the top of the La Liga table, three points clear of their arch-rivals and defending champions Real Madrid.

Despite missing several key players, including Lewandowski and Jordi Alba, Xavi noted that the team was able to control the game for the first half hour and ultimately emerge with a critical victory. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean sheet and credited the team's ability to suffer and persevere.

Speaking about the Polish captain's absence, Xavi said via MARCA:

"It is important to win without him. He is a basic piece. In that high pressure we have missed him. Ferran has done well, but we have missed him. We were also missing Jordi Alba. It is difficult to win in this stadium and I am leaving satisfied".

While Lewandowski's absence was undoubtedly a significant blow, Xavi's comments highlight the strength and depth of the Barcelona squad. Despite missing key players, the team was able to come together and secure a vital victory, demonstrating their ability to adapt and perform under pressure.

The Spanish manager lauded the team's efforts against Atletico Madrid, saying:

"The first half hour convinced me. The game was controlled. They did well. The goal comes from a numerical superiority inside. These are three golden points.''

In the end, Xavi expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, stating that they could win "without playing so well" and that the three points were "golden". He added:

''We have known how to suffer. It is important to keep a clean sheet. Today without playing so well, we got three points. We suffered.. The game was complex and difficult. We suffered. It's a key team victory".

Robert Lewandowski was penalized by the Spanish CAS and was banned for three games — against Atletico Madrid, Getafe and Girona.

Fans laud youngster Pedri and Dembele's efforts in Barcelona's win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga despite the absence of Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona fans were thrilled with the performances of youngsters Pedri and Ousmane Dembele in the team's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Despite the absence of star player Robert Lewandowski, the two youngsters stepped up to lead the team to victory. Pedri, a 20-year-old midfielder, displayed his impressive vision and passing ability, while Dembele, a 25-year-old forward, scored the only goal in the first half to provide Barca with a decisive lead.

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN SI QUIEREN GOLES, LLAMEN A DEMBELÉ... El francés es el jugador que más influencia tiene en los goles de Barcelona en esta temporada, por detrás de Lewandowski. SI QUIEREN GOLES, LLAMEN A DEMBELÉ... El francés es el jugador que más influencia tiene en los goles de Barcelona en esta temporada, por detrás de Lewandowski. https://t.co/Ye9RuAhqX1

Both players received praise from fans for their efforts, with many hopeful that they will continue to develop and become key contributors to the team in the future.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @OptaJose Pedri made 10 recoveries against Atlético Madrid, his highest in a single game for Barcelona in all competitions under Xavi. Pedri made 10 recoveries against Atlético Madrid, his highest in a single game for Barcelona in all competitions under Xavi.— @OptaJose https://t.co/Hu1v6vpjpj

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Lovely stuff by Pedri there to create something from nothing, clinical from Dembele as well - let’s go!!! Lovely stuff by Pedri there to create something from nothing, clinical from Dembele as well - let’s go!!!

Martín Ainstein @martinainstein Lo que hace Pedri en el gol de Dembelé es Iniestísimo. Lo que hace Pedri en el gol de Dembelé es Iniestísimo.

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Incredible run from Pedri. Great finish from Dembele. Xavi is BACK in the kitchen Incredible run from Pedri. Great finish from Dembele. Xavi is BACK in the kitchen

