"It is impossible to control Messi" - Pep Guardiola full of praise for PSG superstar

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Lionel Messi after PSG defeated his Manchester City side 2-0 in the Champions League group stage.

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola admitted that it is difficult to curtail Lionel Messi for full 90 minutes. The Manchester City manager said:

"The (Messi) goal was fantastic. We know it's impossible to control Leo during the whole 90 minutes but he was not much in touch with the ball."

"We know quite well when he can run and get close to the box he is unstoppable. We knew it already, we spoke about that, we cannot control them for 90 minutes, these huge talents."

It was a landmark game for Lionel Messi as he netted his first goal for PSG after injuries slowed his progress at his new club. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner ran in from his own half, before a smooth one-two with Kylian Mbappé allowed him to slot it past Ederson from the edge of the box.

PSG comfortably defeated Manchester City 2-0. Idrissa Gana Gueye opened the scoring for the French side before Messi netted the second in the 74th minute.

Lionel Messi scored his 121st goal in the UEFA Champions League and is now 14 goals behind long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi will be looking to guide PSG to their first Champions League title

PSG will be hoping that the arrival of Lionel Messi will finally guide them to their first Champions League title. The French giants have won every trophy on offer since their Qatari takeover except for the Champions League. The closest PSG have come to tasting European success was in 2020 when they lost in the final to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich.

It is a massive boost for PSG that Lionel Messi has finally opened his account for the club. The 34-year-old forward was linking up nicely with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappé which are promising signs for PSG fans.

PSG have picked up four points from their opening two Champions League games and sit top of Group A. The Parisian giants will now face RB Leipzig twice, who are currently rock bottom of their group after losing to Belgian side Club Brugge.

