"It was impossible for Manchester United to say no" - Fabrizio Romano claims Red Devils abandoned plans to sign two players so they could sign Cristiano Ronaldo

In his recent YouTube stream, Fabrizio Romano revealed how Manchester United let go of Eduardo Camavinga and Saúl Ñíguez to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have been trying to sign a defensive midfielder for as long as fans can remember. They had been eyeing the aforementioned players in the recently concluded transfer window, but chose to let go of the footballers.

Manchester United wanted both players to come to Old Trafford. But once Cristiano Ronaldo's return became a possibility, they had to prioritize the signing of CR7.

After bringing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane on board, United altered their strategy and ironed out Ronaldo's deal instead. However, it's safe to assume that the Red Devils will try to sign a midfielder in the subsequent transfer window.

What remains to be seen is whether they target the same players or add new names to the list. Manchester United could go in for Declan Rice, who was also tailed by Chelsea, but the deal didn't materialize.

On the flip side, the red side of Manchester will find itself in turbulent waters if Paul Pogba refuses to extend his contract. The French midfielder has been an integral part of the roster since his arrival. However, he has refused to sign a new deal with United, which has been pending since July this year.

Pogba has been linked with Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain. Incidentally, he has revealed how he will decide his future in the summer of next year.

Will Manchester United go in for Federico Chiesa as suggested by Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Italian midfielder has been a force to be reckoned with ever since he made the move to Juventus from Florentina on loan.

He scored 15 crucial goals and clocked 11 assists in his first season with the old lady. Chiesa managed to impress Cristiano Ronaldo, who has apparently urged Manchester United to go all in for him.

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

With Pogba's future shrouded in mystery, Manchester United will try and do their best to bring the Italian to the 'Theater of Dreams'. Both Pogba and Chiesa could be involved in a swap deal. It could see Paul Pogba leave for Turin, and the Italian could fly in the opposite direction.

However, this remains a pipe dream for now as the 23-year-old is currently dabbling between complicated contracts. Be that as it may, Cristiano Ronaldo's endorsement could play a massive role in his potential transfer to Manchester United.

