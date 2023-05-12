"It is impossible to see City dropping 4 points" - Jamie Carragher backs Manchester City to win the PL if they defeat Everton

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tipped Manchester City to beat Arsenal to the Premier League title if they win against Everton on Sunday (May 4).

Pep Guardiola's side are top of the league, holding a one-point cushion over the second-placed Gunners. They also have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta's men and can move four points clear as they and Everton are Sunday's early kick-off.

Arsenal face Brighton & Hove Albion play later on the day, with the north Londoners in need of a win to keep pace with the league leaders. However, Carragher thinks Manchester City will win the title if they claim a victory at Goodison Park.

Carragher argues that although the Cityzens' 4-1 win over the Gunners last month was vital, the clash with Everton may have bigger implications. He told the Telegraph:

"City’s recent win over Arsenal was the biggest game of the season in terms of the title race, but in a different way Sunday is even more significant."

Carragher continued by insisting that he doesn't see Manchester City dropping four points in any of their upcoming four league games:

"It is impossible to see City dropping four points in any of their remaining games post-Goodison, and there is no way Everton are going down if they pull off an unlikely win. City are on the threshold of matching the most glorious chapter in English football."

The pundit then suggested that the trip to Goodison Park may be Guardiola's side's toughest test left of the campaign:

"Given the timing in between two emotionally and physically demanding European games – and the context in terms of how fired up the opponent – the trip to Everton could be the toughest remaining game in City’s quest."

Carragher concluded by predicting the Cityzens to claim a win and put themselves on course for a treble:

"My suspicion is that Guardiola’s side will have to scrap as hard as they have had to all season to secure three points. If City win, there will no longer be a belief that they can win the Treble. It will become an expectation that they will do so."

Manchester City also face Chelsea on May 21, Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24, and Brentford on May 28. Meanwhile, Arsenal clash with Brighton this weekend, Nottingham Forest on May 20, and Wolves on May 28.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne named Champions League Player of the Week

De Bruyne put in a captivating display against Madrid.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week. The Belgian scored a vital equalizer in his side's semifinal first-leg clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday (May 9).

De Bruyne drilled home a fine 67th-minute effort from the edge of the box to cancel out Vinicius Junior's 36th-minute opener. He put in an inspired performance, with three shots on target and one key pass.

De Bruyne was also named Man of the Match on the night and beat out competition from Vinicius as well as the Inter Milan duo of Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. His goal means there's all to play for heading into the second leg between City and Madrid at the Etihad next Wednesday (May 17).

