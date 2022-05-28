"It would have been incredible" - Darren Bent says Liverpool should have gone for PSG star Kylian Mbappe after Manchester City signed Erling Haaland

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent feels it would have been 'incredible' had Liverpool gone after PSG ace Kylian Mbappe after Manchester City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League sides are two of the best in European football right now and contested another exciting title race in the 2021-22 league season. Given the sheer quality of their squad, one can expect them to go at it once again next year.

The Sky Blues have already strengthened their side by roping in goalscoring talisman Haaland, a statement of intent from the side which recently won their fourth top-flight title in the last five years.

The Reds, though packed to the rafters with top attackers, have some catching up to do in this regard and Bent feels they should've pushed to bring Mbappe to Anfield.

Speaking of the Frenchman on talkSPORT, he said (The Boot Room):

“I would have also have loved to have seen him in the Premier League at Liverpool. Could you imagine Haaland walks through the door at Manchester City? And then Mbappe walks through the door at Liverpool? I think it would have been incredible.

“He’s still young, so I still expect him to go to one of the top, top European leagues.”

Mbappe was on the verge of joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but PSG's astronomical offer convinced him to stay at the Parc des Princes.

The 23-year-old signed a new three-year contract and later revealed that Liverpool were on his mind too as his mother is apparently a big fan of the club.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe has family ties to Liverpool Kylian Mbappe has family ties to Liverpool ❤️ https://t.co/gsDIKbNy4z

Although speculations about his future have now been laid to rest, the Reds could revive interest in the World Cup winner again in 2025 if their form continues to be as incredible as it is now.

Liverpool can expect another tough league challenge from City next season

Despite failing to sign a new striker following Sergio Aguero's departure last year, Manchester City had no issues winning the Premier League, while also scoring 99 goals from 38 games.

With Haaland now added to their arsenal, the rest of the division and Europe have been warned, for the Sky Blues could go on another rampaging run in the 2022-23 campaign.

GOAL @goal When you realise Manchester City still have Erling Haaland to come When you realise Manchester City still have Erling Haaland to come 😱 https://t.co/AVkiUUNaNs

Liverpool can expect another tough title race against them in the league and it will be interesting to see how the Reds respond to their Haaland signing in the transfer market this summer.

