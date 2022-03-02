"It was just like Messi" - Manchester City star makes major claim about Phil Foden after FA Cup win

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has praised teammate Phil Foden by drawing comparisons between the latter and Lionel Messi.

Foden was excellent during the Cityzens' FA Cup fifth-round victory against EFL Championship side Peterborough last night. The 21-year-old laid out assists for Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to progress into the quarterfinals.

Speaking after the match, Grealish lauded Foden's assist for his goal and said (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"It was unbelievable. You know what's funny? Before the game, obviously we were on the coach on the way here, and I sit next to Phil (Foden). I was scrolling through Twitter and a video of (Lionel) Messi came up - it was like Messi's passing."

The former Aston Villa forward added:

"Me and Phil were just watching it. As soon as he passed that ball, and I scored, he came running over to me and he says, 'It was just like what we were watching before the game!' It was just like Messi his pass, wasn't it!"

Jack Grealish @JackGrealish good win and through to the quarters 🏻 Thank you for that assist my little mategood win and through to the quarters Thank you for that assist my little mate 😘 good win and through to the quarters 💪🏻⚽️ https://t.co/fdPk7luvUY

Grealish went on to talk about his on-pitch relationship with Foden since the former joined Manchester City last summer. He said:

"I have the kind of link-up with Phil. It's been a long time coming because I don't think he's assisted me yet. It was a good moment for myself!"

Foden has been in good form this season, having managed 10 goals and eight assists in 29 matches across all competitions for City. Grealish, on the other hand, has a less spectacular record of four goals and three assists from 26 matches in all competitions.

Manchester City made to work hard but seal important victory against Peterborough

Manchester City named a strong line-up for their FA Cup clash against Peterborough. The likes of Foden, Grealish, Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus all started the match for Guardiola's side.

However, the Cityzens were made to work hard by their less-fancied opponents, who also had home support. They eventually broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Mahrez collected Foden's pass and curled home a left-footed effort.

Manchester City then extended their lead seven minutes later when Foden sent an excellent ball over the top for Grealish to collect and finish. The second goal effectively sealed the contest as Peterborough couldn't hit back after a brave performance in the first hour of the match.

