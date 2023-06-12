"It just shuts everybody up" - Noel Gallagher aims cheeky dig at Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher after Man City claim treble

Manchester City fan and former Oasis singer, Noel Gallagher, has poked fun at Manchester United icon Gary Neville and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. Gallagher has claimed that City’s treble win would shut the Premier League legends up for good.

Pep Guardiola’s City secured a historic treble with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Saturday’s (June 10) Champions League final in Istanbul. The slender victory saw City lift their third major trophy of the 2022-23 season and match the record Manchester United set in 1998-99.

Manchester City’s on-field excellence, however, has been under the microscope after the Premier League accused the club of breaching 115 financial rules in February. Prior to the Champions League final, Gallagher claimed that only Neville and Carragher would try to undermine City’s achievements. After watching the Cityzens complete the treble, Gallagher claimed that the pair would be silenced for good.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the rockstar said:

“It sits everybody down for a bit. The people who like to criticise City, it just shuts everybody up. It shuts Carragher up, Neville, Rio (Ferdinand), all those guys who think they have got a divine right to waltz around the landscape of the media because they did something that no one else has done.”

Gallagher added:

"When Sheikh Mansour took over, they said we were going to do it… a lot of people have been vindicated. Everybody watches the Champions League final and to win it puts you on the world stage and means that everybody can take a deep breath now.

“I can't even put it into words. It won't sink in for a while. It was exhausting watching it. I would love to be back in England now because I can't celebrate with my kids. They're all celebrating with their friends.”

Manchester City have dominated the English football landscape since Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour purchased the club in 2008. In the last 15 years, they have won seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and six Carabao Cups, leaving their competition in the dust.

Jamie Carragher believes this Manchester City is better than Gary Neville’s and Co.’s Manchester United

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final, Jamie Carragher said that while he wanted Inter Milan to win, there was no denying that Manchester City were the best-ever English team.

The Liverpool legend claimed that they were even better than Gary Neville and Co.’s treble-winning Manchester United and Arsenal’s unbeaten Premier League-winning side, the Invincibles (2003-04).

Carragher tweeted:

“Champions League final tonight & I want Inter Milan to win obviously!

“But is there any past player out there who played for Man Utd’s treble team or the Arsenal invincibles who can just be honest & say this Manchester City team are better than their own team!!!!”

Neville’s Manchester United heroically beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the 1998-99 Champions League final to win the first treble in English football history. Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored one goal each in stoppage time to propel United to a historic victory.

