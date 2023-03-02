"It just won't work" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Liverpool to hold on to superstar despite interest from PSG

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to retain Mohamed Salah amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Egyptian King has emerged as a target for French champions PSG with the futures of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe uncertain at the Parc des Princes.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool could be prepared to cash in on Mohamed Salah should they receive a reasonable offer. The former Chelsea and AS Roma attacker signed a new contract last summer, which will keep him at Anfield until June of 2025.

Agbonlahor has however urged the Reds not to sell their star attacker at any cost. The former England striker has also urged Jurgen Klopp's side to get the most out of the world-class attacker over the next few years. He told Football Insider:

"I would keep him if I was Liverpool. You’ve only just given him a long-term contract. Why would you want to sell him now? They still need to build the team around him and get the last three years of his career out of him."

Agbonlahor has insisted that the Merseyside giants cannot afford to lose both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the span of a year. He added:

“His pace will go after that, he won’t be an elite player. But you can’t lose Salah and Mane in the space of a year – it just won’t work. If they think it’s bad now, it can only get worse if he moves on. They’ve got to improve that midfield and play through him because we’ve still seen that he can do the business.”

Mohamed Salah has endured a difficult season this time around by his usual standards amid Liverpool's struggles. The Egypt international has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 25 games across competitions this campaign.

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard bizarrely backed to become next PSG manager by former teammate

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has been bizarrely backed by his former teammate Gregory Vignal to become the next Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager. The former Liverpool left-back, who spent time alongside Gerrard at Anfield, has claimed that Gerrard is ready for the next adventure of his career.

Speaking to The Scottish Daily Express, Vignal claimed that Gerrard would be a good choice for the PSG manager's position. He said:

"I'm pretty sure that Steven is ready to crack on again. I think he is strong enough mentally to start a new project. Why not Paris Saint-Germain? They have been talking about him. I am sure he can get a good job soon whether that is in the Premier League or abroad."

Gerrard has been without a club since being sacked by Aston Villa in October last year.

