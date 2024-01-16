“It is not the key to my iPhone” - Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas aims dig at 2023 FIFA FIFPRO XI

Iker Casillas was not pleased with the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO XI lineup. The former Real Madrid legend took to social media outlet X to mock the formation put forth by the FIFPRO XI.

The line up includes one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and four forwards (3-3-4). Casillas took a dig at the FIFPRO XI with a post on X, saying:

1-3-3-4. It is not a lottery number. It is not the telephone code of a country. It is not the key to my iPhone. It's the new football game system!! For the next ideal 11, it is better to put a 1-10

Here is the post:

The players included in the XI are:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defenders: John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Attackers: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappe (Paris-Saint Germain), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Casillas appeared unhappy with the unique 3-3-4 formation which is not usually used in professional football. Most teams opt to use a four-man or a five-man back system with the three-man defences also having two wide wingbacks in place.

Casillas appears unhappy with Lionel Messi's win at 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award

Casillas also made another post on X, immediately after Lionel Messi was awarded the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper posted:

"You create some nice prizes and you are taking them away by not doing things fairly. “The Smile” more like. Anyway, good night!"

Here's the post:

Many fans assume Casillas appeared unhappy with Messi's win. The two players were once arch rivals while playing on opposite sides during El Clasicos.

Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with seven goals and three assists in seven games in Qatar. He also registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games for PSG during the 2022-23 season, helping the French club win Ligue 1.