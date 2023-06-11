“It kind of crushed my feelings” - Bayern Munich star reveals Barcelona rejected him due to his nationality

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies revealed that he was rejected by former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu due to his nationality.

Davies is a Canadian who plays as a left-sided full-back and is generally considered one of the finest players in his position. His blistering pace, combined with his quick feet, is often a nightmare for opponents to deal with, defensively and also offensively.

Davies, though, revealed that he was distraught after Barca turned down the chance to sign him. The 22-year-old said (h/t Reshad Rehman):

“Barcelona approached me but their president (Bartomeu), didn't want me because I'm from Canada. I won't lie, it kind of crushed my feelings.”

Barcelona have had the likes of Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, and other full-backs in their ranks in recent times. This could be a reason why Bartomeu decided against signing the Canadian.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about links with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich in recent times. The German is a multi-faceted player who can operate across different positions on the pitch.

Kimmich has been a crucial player for Bayern since joining them. He has made 347 appearances for the club so far, scoring 40 goals and providing 94 assists. The 28-year-old made 47 appearances during the 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists. He has helped the Bavarians win the Bundesliga eight times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other trophies.

Xavi recently told Jijantes FC that he met the German international in Qatar. He revealed:

“I talked to him in Qatar, we met at an event and he said he was a fan of me. Barça move? He is under contract with Bayern so it depends on him — look at Lewy for example, he wanted to come.”

After Sergio Busquets' departure as a free agent, Barca are keen to reinforce their midfield. Kimmich, despite being a central midfielder, can also play as a right-back, which is another position the Blaugrana are looking to bolster.

