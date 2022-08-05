"It is a kind of a disadvantage" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel opens up on competition from Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes the club's transfer business has given his side a disadvantage ahead of the new season.

The Blues have so far brought in Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as well as Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka has also arrived alongside young American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

However, Tuchel believes the timing of the signings has given Chelsea's rivals a head start for the new campaign. Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United have all made significant signings so far in the window as they aim to catch the Blues, who finished third in the Premier League last term.

Ahead of the Blues' Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday, the German boss told a press conference (as per Football.London):

"Tottenham and Arsenal showed in preseason and the transfer market – Man United too – that they have a clear target to catch us."

"We're in the middle of it and it doesn't help if we break our heads thinking about it. We will have a very competitive team, I am happy with the players that came and made the squad stronger. This is where the focus is."

"The players came late, there are still players to come in. So it is a kind of disadvantage, but we have the guys we have and we will push them to the limit."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives his thoughts on five substitues rule being introduced to the Premier League

England's top-flight is set to become the final major European league to allow five substitutes per game.

Some feel that this will benefit the player's fitness levels and prevent injury, while also allowing managers more options from the bench. However, many believe that the option to swap more stars mid-match is another unfair advantage for the big clubs who have larger squads.

When Tuchel was asked about the rule change, the 48-year-old appeared to be in favor of five substitutes, saying:

"We were the only league that didn't use it, so I felt it a disadvantage in Champions League matches. As a coach, it gives you a chance to use more players and make an impact tactically and physically in the game. We can also reward players for their performance in training and in games."

