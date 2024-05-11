“It lacks sincerity” - Journalist slams Kylian Mbappe’s PSG departure video ahead of Real Madrid move

RMC journalist Daniel Riolo has hit out at Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe for his 'insincere' announcement video confirming he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parisians' all-time top scorer posted a 3:50-minute video on his social media accounts bidding farewell to the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe, 25, informed Parisian fans that he wouldn't extend his stay at the Parc des Princes and that 'the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks'. He said the club had helped him 'grow as a player' and 'as a man'.

Riolo felt that Kylian Mbappe wanted to control his narrative and that every word was thought out. The French journalist said on RMC Sport:

"I have the feeling that Mbappe wants to embody everything that is new in our society, in our football. I just can’t get behind it, I don’t understand. Doing this on his social media to control everything, word for word, down to the last comma… Like a top student. Every word is weighed."

Mbappe was appointed France's captain in March 2023 and has impressed in the role both on and off the pitch. He's held several interviews and Riolo alluded to this when questioning why he didn't give an interview with the media:

"When he’s interviewed, off the cuff, he does very well. He’s an intelligent guy who expresses himself well. Why make it so complicated, to be ultimately insincere by preparing everything? It’s like a politician. It displeased me… the form. Everything is calculated, it lacks sincerity… Give a good interview in a media outlet, have an exchange! There’s no exchange there."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Mbappe said his goodbyes to PSG ultras yesterday after the announcement. The Ligue 1 giants will hold a farewell ceremony on Sunday (May 12) when they take on Toulouse at the Parc des Princes, his final game at the stadium.

Mbappe has been with the Parisians since July 2018 when he arrived from AS Monaco in a €180 million deal. He's registered 255 goals and 108 assists in 306 games, winning 15 major trophies including seven Ligue 1 titles.

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly take a massive wage cut to join Real Madrid after leaving PSG

Kylian Mbappe won't earn as much at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has long been expected to be joining Real Madrid once his contract with PSG expires this summer. The time has arrived for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish outlet AS reports that the French superstar will become Los Blancos' highest-paid player but will take a pay cut. He's said to have been earning €6 million per month (€72 million per year) before tax with PSG. This will drop to €25 million per year after tax at Madrid.

Mbappe will still be the La Liga giants' top earner, ahead of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Toni Kroos. He could arrive at the new European champions as Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.