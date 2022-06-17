"It leaves a bad taste in the mouth" - Gary Neville gives his honest opinion on Paul Pogba's Manchester United comments and exit 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Paul Pogba's exit after his six-year stint at the club 'leaves a bad taste in the mouth'.

After failing to agree a new contract at Manchester United, the 29-year-old is set to re-join Juventus as per journalist Fabrizio Romano. Pogba spent four years in Turin between 2012 and 2016, winning four consecutive Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Juventus expect Pogba to sign the contract for his return very soon. Juventus are closing on final details for Paul Pogba deal. Contract almost agreed, €8m salary net per season plus add ons. It’s just matter of final details.Juventus expect Pogba to sign the contract for his return very soon. Juventus are closing on final details for Paul Pogba deal. Contract almost agreed, €8m salary net per season plus add ons. It’s just matter of final details. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #JuventusJuventus expect Pogba to sign the contract for his return very soon. https://t.co/j3PxSSAS1k

Neville's comments come after the Frenchman dismissed Manchester United's contract offer of more £300,000-a-week as "nothing" in an exchange with his late agent Mino Raiola. He said in a TikTok chat [via Daily Mail]:

"I'm not bothered about Pogba's comments to be honest with you. I think that once a player has left, he can say whatever he wants. Fine, no problem. But I don't think he has performed well over the last six years. I don't think the club have performed well with him either, or handled him well."

He continued:

"It's been a partnership that, to be fair, has failed on both sides so that is what you'd have to say on that one. There is no winner when a player leaves after six years with the money that has been spent and very little has been won."

He further added:

"The player leaves dissatisfied and the club are dissatisfied with it as well. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth because it's the second time it's happened."

Pogba played 232 times during his second spell at Manchester United, registering 39 goals and 51 assists, and winning two trophies. He helped then head coach Jose Mourinho lift the UEFA Europa League trophy and the League Cup crown in 2016/17.

Last season, he scored just one goal and provided nine assists in 27 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

In his new Amazon Prime documentary titled 'The Pogmentary' [via The Athletic], Pogba cleared the air about his departure. He said:

“My thought process is to show Manchester [United] that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester [United] had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free



2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m



2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free Manchester United have let Pogba leave for free ... again2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free Manchester United have let Pogba leave for free ... again 👀⚫ 2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free🔴 2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m⚫ 2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free https://t.co/eq78EmgwLh

He also said:

“How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”

Before being linked with Juventus, the box-to-box midfielder turned down a move to cross-city rivals Manchester City in fear of a backlash from Red Devils fans, according to a report by The Times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far