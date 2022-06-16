"My thought process is to show Manchester United that they made a mistake" - Paul Pogba breaks silence on Old Trafford exit

Paul Pogba has claimed that he wants to prove Manchester United wrong as a return to Juventus beckons for the French midfielder. Pogba, 29, leaves Old Trafford after spending six years in his second stint with Manchester United, where he had a difficult time on and off the pitch.

The Frenchman has encountered injury issues, criticism from fans and the media and never really reached the heights that were expected of him.

An £89 million world-record deal didn't work out well and the midfielder will now leave Manchester United on a free transfer to Juventus, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Pogba has now shone a light on his departure, making it clear his intentions to show United that they should have offered him a new deal earlier on. The Frenchman said in his new Amazon Prime documentary titled 'The Pogmentary' (via The Athletic):

“My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

The Red Devils offered the Frenchman two deals that were worth more than the £290,000 a-week deal he had originally been on. However, Pogba's late agent Mino Raiola claimed in the documentary (via The Athletic) that the second offer made by the club was "nothing."

Pogba responded to this by saying:

“How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Pogba has turned down Man City approaches one month ago. Paul Pogba will sign his contract with Juventus at the beginning of July, the expectation into the club is now clear. Final details are being discussed but verbal agreement is in place for his return.Pogba has turned down Man City approaches one month ago. Paul Pogba will sign his contract with Juventus at the beginning of July, the expectation into the club is now clear. Final details are being discussed but verbal agreement is in place for his return. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #JuventusPogba has turned down Man City approaches one month ago. https://t.co/BlgR3ZWiRb

The 29-year-old has made 232 appearances for United, scoring 39 goals and contributing 51 assists. He won just the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup during his time with the Red Devils.

Raiola felt Pogba needed to leave United as something was "blocking him" from living up to his £89 million price-tag.

“We must try to make you feel as good as when you are with the French national team,” he said in the documnetary."

He continued:

“You’re different with them. You understand? You’re another Pogba with the Manchester United team. It’s not normal. With the France team, you’re the real Pogba, the Pogba of Juventus, the Pogba that everyone loves. With Manchester, there’s something blocking you.”

Paul Pogba heading towards a return to Juventus following departure from Manchester United

Paul Pogba is returning to Turin

There has been slight surprise at Paul Pogba's decision to rejoin Juventus this summer following the expiration of his Manchester United contract.

They finished fourth last season in the Serie A table and have shown similar traits to United's fall from grace.

But the Frenchman seems eager to make a return to Turin and has reached a verbal agreement to reunite with Massimilliano Allegri's side (per Guardian).

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free



2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m



2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free Manchester United have let Pogba leave for free ... again2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free Manchester United have let Pogba leave for free ... again 👀⚫ 2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free🔴 2016: Paul Pogba joins Man United for £89m⚫ 2022: Paul Pogba joins Juventus for free https://t.co/eq78EmgwLh

Pogba, meanwhile, rejected an approach from United's cross-city rivals Manchester City. The Times reports that the Frenchman only turned down a move to the Etihad Stadium in fear of a backlash from Red Devils fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far