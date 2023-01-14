"It was too little, too late" - Chris Sutton predicts big win in Newcastle United vs Fulham

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has tipped Newcastle United to earn a comfortable victory over Fulham this weekend.

Newcastle United will host Fulham at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday, January 15. A win against the Cottagers would see them reinforce their place in the top four, with Manchester United and Manchester City facing each other this game week.

However, it is worth noting that the Magpies are winless in their last two league matches, having drawn against Arsenal and Leeds United. Last weekend, they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to League One club Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Former Chelsea striker Sutton, though, is not concerned about Newcastle's form in their recent matches. He pointed out how Eddie Howe's side reacted to their loss to Sheffield Wednesday with a 2-0 win against Leicester City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. He told BBC Sport:

"It was too little, too late for Newcastle when they brought their big guns off the bench to chase the game against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, but I don't think that defeat has any bearing on their league form."

"Eddie Howe's side bounced back to pummel Leicester in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they are on a high after reaching the semi-finals - their fans will be too."

Fulham, on the other hand, have been in fine form ahead of their trip to Tyneside on Sunday. They have won each of their last four Premier League games, including their home match against Chelsea earlier this week.

However, Sutton believes Newcastle United will end the London outfit's winning streak when they face each other. He predicted a comfortable 3-0 victory for Howe and Co. He said:

"Fulham have surprised a lot of people this season, but I think the Magpies will have too much for them. No shocks here. 3-0."

Newcastle United receive injury boost ahead of Fulham clash

Newcastle United made Alexander Isak their most expensive purchase by signing him for £63 million last summer. However, the striker has not featured in the Premier League since September due to a hamstring injury.

The Sweden international returned to action against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, getting 45 minutes under his belt. He also featured as a substitute against Leicester in the EFL Cup.

It now remains to be seen if Howe will hand Isak his first Premier League start in almost four months on Sunday. Meanwhile, Joelinton could be dropped from the starting line-up against Fulham as he was recently charged with drink-driving.

