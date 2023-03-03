"It'll be a nice game" - Franck Ribery makes prediction for UCL game between Bayern Munich and PSG

Franck Ribery recently shared his prediction for the UEFA Champions League second leg Round of 16 clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two European giants are set to lock horns at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

The first leg between the two teams ended 1-0 in favor of the Bavarians, with Kingsley Coman scoring the only goal of the match.

The Parisians were without Kylian Mbappe in the starting lineup due to an injury issue. He gave the team a massive boot after being substituted on but Christophe Galtier's team failed to find the breakthrough.

The tie, however, is still wide open.

Ribery has now shared his prediction for the match. The French winger represented the Bavarians 425 times, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League with the Bundesliga giants as well.

Speaking about the upcoming match, Ribery said (h/t Bayern & Germany):

"It's positive that Bayern won in Paris. PSG is a good team with big names, but Bayern are very strong & work as a team. It'll be a nice game - I hope Bayern win & qualify, but I can't say a result."

Both teams are at the top of their domestic league tables at this point in time. Bayern are tied on points atop the Bundesliga table with Borussia Dortmund, both with 46 points from 22 matches.

In Ligue 1, meanwhile, the Parisians have 60 points from 25 matches and lead second-placed Olympique Marseille by eight points.

PSG loanee is struggling in Juventus

PSG loanee Leandro Paredes struggled in Serie A with Juventus. Since his summer move to Turin, the Argentine midfielder has failed to find his feet.

In Juventus' recent clash against Torino in the Turin derby, Paredes was once again an unused substitute.

Speaking about the midfielder after the match, Allegri said (via Juvefc):

"I am sorry for Paredes, but I take decisions for the team’s good. All those involved must be ready to help their teammates. The pitch does the talking.”

Paredes has made 22 appearances for Juventus across competitions this season, contributing one assist.

