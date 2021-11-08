"It is not logical" - PSG director Leonardo reacts to Lionel Messi's Argentina call-up

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Leonardo has criticized Argentina's decision to call-up star forward Lionel Messi for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. The decision comes despite Messi's recent injury concerns.

Lionel Messi has missed PSG's last two games due to knee and hamstring problems. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the Parisian giants' 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig in the Champions League before sitting out their 3-2 win over Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Despite his injury concerns, Messi has been picked in Argentina's squaf for their World Cup Qualifying games against Uruguay and Brazil. The decision frustrated PSG's chief Leonardo, who has deemed the situation "illogical."

Speaking to French outlet Le Parisien, Leonardo said:

"We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase. It is not logical, and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with FIFA."

According to the Daily Mail, however, Messi has a special clause inserted into his PSG contract. This allows the 34-year-old forward to prioritize international football over club football, which has surely frustrated the PSG hierarchy.

Lionel Messi has been a key player in Argentina's unbeaten start to the qualifying campaign. The new PSG star has scored six goals in the campaign, including a hat-trick against Bolivia earlier this year.

The two-time World Cup winners have amassed 25 points from their first 11 games. Messi and Argentina sit second in the table, six points behind Brazil.

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to his life at PSG

Barcelona's financial crisis meant the Catalan giants were in no position to offer Lionel Messi a new contract this summer. This forced the 34-year-old forward to move to PSG on a free transfer.

Despite being one of the biggest transfers of the year, Messi has made a slightly underwhelming start to his PSG career. The former Barcelona star has struggled to replicate his outstanding form from La Liga into Ligue 1.

As things stand, Messi is yet to score a league goal for PSG. The 34-year-old forward has played five games in the league but has completed the full 90 minutes on just two occasions.

However, the story is different in the Champions League. Lionel Messi has scored three goals in three appearances, including a brace against RB Leipzig. Messi's time at PSG has struggled to kickstart due to injuries and international commitments.

