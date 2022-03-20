"It doesn't look like a comfortable situation for him"- Alan Shearer points out one tactic Romelu Lukaku is failing to use at Chelsea

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has outlined the reasons why Romelu Lukaku has looked uncomfortable on his return to Chelsea.

The Belgian joined the Blues from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. Lukaku was coming off an incredible 2020-21 campaign, scoring 24 times to help Inter Milan win their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Lukaku enjoyed an impressive start to his second spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring three goals in his first three league games for the club. He has since managed just two strikes in 16 subsequent outings. The former Manchester United star has struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's tactics at Chelsea. Lukaku even expressed his unhappiness during a controversial interview in late December.

Romelu Lukaku did, however, play a key role in Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday. He scored the Blues' opening goal in the 15th minute.

Shearer has said that the system at Stamford Bridge and Lukaku's reluctance to make runs in behind has led to his struggles.

"I said it before the game; I'm not sure the system that Chelsea use suits him. Yes, the way he played at Inter he had someone alongside him, and I think, his style of play, he definitely prefers that. He needs balls into the box, without a doubt," Shearer told BBC Sport as per Daily Star.

The Premier League legend continued:

"It's not the right game to judge him on this season. It doesn't look a comfortable situation for him in that team; they were impressive tonight but they do look a better team at times with Havertz in there. Havertz has the freedom to move around, but sometimes I think Lukaku is reluctant to make runs in behind."

Tuchel has preferred to start Kai Havertz ahead of Lukaku in the Premier League in recent weeks. The former Bayer Leverkusen star has scored four goals and provided an assist in his last three league outings. Lukaku, meanwhile, has played just 31 minutes in this period.

Chelsea could sell Romelu Lukaku this summer

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-final

Romelu Lukaku has been unable to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea last summer.

The Belgian is also believed to be unhappy with his role at Stamford Bridge and is keen to return to Inter Milan this summer. According to Gazetta dello Sport, the 28-year-old is willing to take a pay-cut to push through a move back to Inter.

The Blues could be open to the prospect of selling Lukaku if they are able to sign Serie A star Victor Osimhen. According to El Nacional, the Premier League giants view the Nigerian as the ideal replacement for Lukaku.

Osimhen has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances across competitions for Luciano Spaletti's side this season. The 23-year-old has quickly become one of the most sought-after players in world football.

The Blues could sell Lukaku to recoup a large portion of the investment they made on him to land Osimhen.

