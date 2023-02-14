"It was a magical moment" – Thiago Silva reveals his best memory at Chelsea

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has stated that his most memorable moment as a Blues player is lifting his maiden UEFA Champions League trophy.

Silva, 38, has been a central figure in the Blues' backline since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. He has helped the Stamford Bridge outfit lift three trophies so far.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and positioning, the Brazilian has scored five goals and laid out as many assists in 107 appearances across all competitions for the side.

Speaking to PariMatch, Silva revealed that his most treasured memory at Chelsea is winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021. He said:

"The best moment for me in a Chelsea shirt was definitely winning the European Cup. It was a magical moment in my life. After eight years with Paris Saint-Germain looking for the title, and then in the first year of being here, I managed to win it. Without a doubt, that moment will leave its mark, not only in my story but also in the club's."

The Blues triumphed 1-0 over first-time finalists Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final. Kai Havertz scored the winner in the 42nd minute of the contest.

However, Silva could only feature for 39 minutes in the summit clash due to a groin injury. Andreas Christensen was brought on in his place.

Silva is next likely to feature for Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash against Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (February 15).

Chelsea confirm new Thiago Silva contract

Earlier last week, Thiago Silva penned a one-year contract extension at the Blues, extending his stay at the Stamford Bridge until June 2024.

Speaking to the club media, the Brazilian shared his thoughts, saying:

"I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues. When I signed my first contract here, it was to do just one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign again and stay at Chelsea."

Blues chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali also shared their thoughts after facilitating Silva's renewal, adding:

"We are delighted that Thiago has decided to continue with us. He is a world-class talent, as he is proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward. We are thrilled he has extended his contract with us and we look forward to more success with him ahead!"

