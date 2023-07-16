“It doesn't make any sense” - Frank Leboeuf gives his take on rumours linking Chelsea star with move away, calls his career a 'big mess'

Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf has delivered a damning verdict on the Romelu Lukaku transfer saga this summer.

The Belgian forward is set to return to Stamford Bridge following the expiration of his loan spell at Inter Milan. While it is widely known Lukaku would prefer to remain in Italy, talks over a potential transfer have not come to fruition.

Juve can only proceed if they sell Vlahović. Inter have decided to leave negotiations for Romelu Lukaku. Deal OFF.Chelsea to be informed soon.Inter are furious after being informed of talks between Lukaku and Juventus Juve and Saudi remain as options for Lukaku now.Juve can only proceed if they sell Vlahović. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Serie A outfit were in contact with Chelsea over a potential move, willing to pay €30 million. However, the Blues valued the Belgian international at €40 million, a price Inter seemed to be hesitant to pay.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian side have now relinquished their interest in Lukaku after learning that Juventus have made a bid for the Chelsea forward.

While his future remains uncertain, Leboeuf has labeled Lukaku's career "a big mess," comparing it to that of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. He said about the Belgian international (via HITC):

“It doesn’t make any sense. Lukaku’s career, it’s a big mess – I am very fond of the guy. He’s a nice person, as a football player, we all know the weaknesses of his game. What happened last season or the season before."

On what the former Manchester United forward needs to do to rejuvenate his career, Leboeuf added:

“He has to change and be more consistent and work harder. Now it’s harder for some clubs to bet on him because he doesn’t give any insurance to put money on him – I really wish for him to find a club."

Leboeuf further stated:

“Maybe we will see like Kane’s story, the truth about all the negotiations and what Lukaku wants to do and who he wants to go to.”

It remains to be seen where Lukaku will end up next season.

“I think some people are lying" - Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf dismisses rumors between Lukaku and Juventus

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are interested in securing Lukaku's services. The journalist claims the Serie A outfit have made a €40 million bid for the Belgian forward.

◉ Chelsea are NOT interested in Dušan Vlahović despite rumours of swap deal. Juventus bid for Romelu Lukaku◉ €37.5m plus €2.5m add-ons.◉ Proposal ONLY valid if they’ll be able to sell Dušan Vlahović by August 4.◉ Chelsea hope to sell Lukaku before August.◉ Chelsea are NOT interested in Dušan Vlahović despite rumours of swap deal.

However, the deal will only be valid if Juventus are able to sell Dusan Vlahovic by August 4. Meanwhile, Chelsea are intent on offloading Lukaku before August arrives and are not interested in Vlahovic, despite rumors of a swap deal.

Leboeuf believes these rumors are not true, claiming that certain people are lying about the news. Questioning the reports, the former Chelsea defender said:

“I think some people are lying. I think some people are not really saying what they feel. Maybe he only said it four times that he would never go to Juventus. Maybe he should have said it ten times for us to see the truth in his thoughts."