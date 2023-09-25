“It meant a lot for the club not to do something” – Argentine midfielder reacts to Lionel Messi claim on PSG refusing to celebrate World Cup win

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Javier Pastore has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's grievances about the club's lack of celebration for his FIFA World Cup win.

Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bringing the trophy to the nation after 36 years. He won the Golden Ball, scoring seven goals, including a brace in the final against France.

In a recent interview, the seven-time Ballon d'Or said that PSG didn't celebrate his achievement like other clubs did for their Argentine players.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi then responded to the forward's claims, explaining that Lionel Messi was recognized in the training ground and in private. He added that it would've been unwise to celebrate his World Cup win at the Parc des Princes given they are a French club.

Pastore has now shared his thoughts on the same, echoing Al-Khelaifi's statements, commenting (via RMC Sport):

“I didn’t talk about it with him, but that’s normal; it was something difficult to celebrate a world champion in a country that lost the final. It meant a lot for the club not to not do something important so as not to accentuate a bad moment for France and for players from Paris who played for France."

He also said:

“Afterwards, each player can think what he wants. Honestly, I don’t know everything that happened at PSG in the last two years because I wasn’t there. I wasn’t Messi’s teammate. I don’t know. It’s something between the club and the player.”

Lionel Messi's two-year stint with PSG was riddled with tension and uncertainty. From fans booing the Argentine to him taking an unauthorized trip leading to suspension, it was definitely a tense relationship.

Lionel Messi thriving at Inter Miami after leaving PSG

The 36-year-old forward left PSG on a free transfer and joined MLS side Inter Miami rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia.

Since his move to the American side, Lionel Messi has been in sensational form. He opened his goal account for the club on his debut, netting a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The Argentine then helped Inter Miami lift the Leagues Cup, scoring 10 goals in seven games and providing an assist. He also helped them secure their spot in the US Open Cup final by providing two assists in their semi-final win over FC Cincinnati on penalties.

In the MLS, Lionel Messi has registered one goal and two assists in four appearances so far.