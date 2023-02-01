"It wasn't meant to be this way" - Joao Cancelo speaks out amid reports of fall out with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 

Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo has opened up about his shock loan move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City on the final day of the January transfer window.

The Portuguese defender insisted that his decision was solely based on his recent lack of playing time. He claimed that it had nothing to do with his relationship with City manager Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo said at an introductory press conference in Munich (via Manchester Evening News):

"My decision was only based on the lack of minutes in the last couple of weeks. There was speculation that my relationship to Pep Guardiola was not the best but the fact is that I just wanted to play more and now I have the opportunity and a dream came true."

He added:

"I want to take this new adventure on, a new club with a rich history and that's what we did so I'm very happy about it."

Cancelo posted a video on Instagram of a compilation of his time at the Etihad Stadium with a caption that read:

"Once a Cityzen, always a Cityzen. Thank you."

When asked about what seemed to be a farewell to Manchester City fans, the 28-year-old said:

"I know which video you're talking about. I might have sounded like a farewell but it wasn't meant to be this way."

In a rather unexpected turn of events, Bayern Munich secured Cancelo's services on a six-month loan earlier today. The contract includes a €70 million buy option, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Reports suggested that the full-back was unhappy at Manchester City after falling out of favor with Guardiola. However, as stated above, Cancelo has firmly denied those claims.

The Portugal international has, in fact, barely got minutes on the pitch in the past few weeks, missing City's Premier League fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur. However, he has registered 17 league appearnces overall out of the Manchester outfit's 20 games this term.

Over the course of his career at Manchester City, Cancelo has lifted two Premier League titles and two League Cups, registering 154 appearances across competitions.

"That's my priority" - Manchester City's Joao Cancelo speaks on Bayern loan move

Cancelo further touched upon his priorities until the summer, at which point, the Portuguese stated, he will review his situation.

Cancelo said:

"We have to see what the next five months will bring. I want to have a clear head, I want to support the team as good as possible in order to reach our goals. That's my priority for the foreseeable future."

He continued:

"The contract is now a loan contract and at the end of the season we're going to talk about the situation but now it is important to focus on our goals. All I can say to the fans and to you is that I was enjoying my time at Manchester City and am still under contract at this club."

Cancelo further went on to say:

"During that time I always had the time to be an elite professional and the fans appreciated that, they gave me a lot of that back. I don't see it as a big farewell from the club, I'm very focused on what we can do in the upcoming five months at Bayern Munich and that is my priority."

