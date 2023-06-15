"It doesn't mess with me, I've been at this for almost three years" - Manchester City star addresses PSG links

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva has been heavily linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Portugal international recently addressed the rumors surrounding him.

Silva is a key player for Manchester City and played a starring role as Pep Guardiola's side won the treble this season. Speaking about his future Silva told Record Portugal:

"I don't shy away from questions. I still don't know my future. Even if I did, this wouldn't be the space to talk about it."

Further addressing the rumors of him being linked with a move to PSG, Silva said:

"It doesn't mess with me. I've been at this for almost three years. I'm already quite used to it and I'm very focused. It's very important and an immense pride to represent our country, being here is an enormous happiness. We have two games to give another important pass and We try to make the Portuguese happy. It is always a great pride to represent our national team."

Silva is currently on international duty with Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will play Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland in their next two matches of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva dismissed return to former club amidst PSG links

Amidst being linked with a move to PSG, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has also been urged by fans to return to his former club Benfica. He made three appearances for the club's senior team after coming through the youth ranks.

Silva, though, thinks that an immediate move is unlikely. Given he is only 28, Silva has a lot of miles left in his wheel. Speaking about potentially making a return to Benfica, he said (via Record Portugal):

"Again, I don't think this is the space to talk about it. But just to get the point across, it's unrealistic. People know how I feel about Benfica, but it's unrealistic at this point and it's not going to happen."

Silva has so far made 306 appearances for City during his career, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. He made 55 appearances last season, scoring seven and assisting eight as Manchester City won the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. PSG could very well be Silva's destination in the summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes