"It might surprise people" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool star after big win over Toulouse in Europa League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded midfielder Wataru Endo for his performance against Toulouse in the Europa League. Speaking after the game, the German stated that the veteran Japanese's qualities were understated and praised his overall effect on the game.

He said (via press conference):

"It might surprise people but he was really good in the air tonight. He had a really good game. His passing, breaking up play. He did really well. Nice next step for him."

Endo scored his first goal for Liverpool, scoring the second for the Reds in a massive 5-1 win. Played in a three-man midfield alongside Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch, the Japan international was instrumental in both facets of the game. He finished with two key passes, five tackles and three interceptions.

Klopp's side signed the 30-year-old from Vfb Stuttgart for €19 million after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both snubbed them to join Chelsea. He has made nine appearances in all for the side, scoring one goal and one assist.

Liverpool maintained their perfect run in the Europa League this season, comprehensively defeating their French opponents. Alongside Endo, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet in the rout.

Jurgen Klopp lauds midfielder for strong outing in Liverpool's massive win

Gravenberch put in a great shift against Toulouse.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was effusive in his praise for Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for his performance against Toulouse. The 21-year-old got on the scoresheet as the Reds routed Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League.

Speaking after the game, he said (via press conference):

"I really like him as a boy and as a player, and it's really nice to see how much he starts believing in himself again. That's obviously very important for each player but for a young player especially. So that's cool. Lots to improve still. It's good news because everybody sees the good signs and the potential he has but there's so much more to come, so that's good."

The Dutchman put in a strong shift. Alongside his goal, he finished the game with four shots on target, three key passes, two dribbles completed, three tackles and two interceptions.

Liverpool signed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich late in the window for a fee of €40 million. The youngster had fallen down the pecking order with the Bundesliga side but has carved out a role for himself at Anfield. He has bagged two goals and two assists in nine appearances for the Reds.