"It might be time now for the baton to be handed over" - Rio Ferdinand calls for Solskjaer to walk away from Manchester United 

Rio Ferdinand has finally urged Manchester United to ax Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a harrowing defeat against bitter rivals Manchester City. However, the former Manchester United defender admitted that the Norwegian manager has done a "great job" as a manager.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: #MUFC have no plans to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Saturday's defeat in the Manchester derby ❌ BREAKING: #MUFC have no plans to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Saturday's defeat in the Manchester derby ❌

Ferdinand has revised his unwavering support for Solskjaer and believes a change in management could be best for the Norwegian manager and Manchester United. Here's what he said while speaking to his FIVE YouTube channel:

"He's done actually what he's been brought in to do. He's come in and given the fans hope again, made the fans want to come back and watch your team again. He's done that. He has done a great job in that sense. But is he going to take us to win titles? Is he going to make us challenge to win a Champions League?"

"You need the foundations that have been built to fall back on when you are lacking that confidence. When you're thinking a five, a 10-yard ball that is normally easy becomes a difficult ball - the foundations get you through that. We (United) ain't got that. The football club will be living here and breathing here longer than any individual. It's what's best for this football club."

"I just feel that maybe it might be time now for the baton to be handed over. Who can take us on now? And I think Ole would leave now with his head held high."

Ferdinand also blamed the Manchester United roster for "disrespecting" their gaffer. He concluded by saying:

"I don't see a philosophy, I don't see an identity. When I go and watch my team, if they get beaten, that's fine. It happens."

"But I want to see what they are about. What are you? Players aren't sprinting out and hurting themselves in games. I see that as a disrespect to the manager and almost like, 'I don't fear [Solskjaer]'."

Will Manchester United finally sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer and co find themselves in turbulent waters right now. Manchester United have won only two out of their last six games and currently sit in sixth position, nine points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Solskjaer's stint is under the microscope after consecutive Premier League losses at home to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Solskjaer is done. The players, fans, owners and even he Ole knows it but don't blame him for staying because Manchester United's biggest problem are the board/owners who have refused to make the change, NOT Solskjaer. Solskjaer is done. The players, fans, owners and even he Ole knows it but don't blame him for staying because Manchester United's biggest problem are the board/owners who have refused to make the change, NOT Solskjaer.

The Norwegian manager is in his third full season at United and was expected to win his first piece of silverware as a gaffer. Sadly, Manchester United are far from it. They have hit an unexpected slump and were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in September.

Furthermore, they are five points behind top 4 contention, with West Ham bagging third spot after defeating former Premier League champions Liverpool.

Manchester United will be hoping to return to winning ways as they take on Watford after the international break on November 20.

