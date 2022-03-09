"It might be worth doing it" - Steve McManaman on Aston Villa's interest in former Liverpool star

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum is currently being linked with a move to Aston Villa after failing to settle in PSG's midfield. Steve McManaman believes it is a deal that could be worth doing for the Villans.

According to the Englishman, Wijnaldum's experience, decent injury history and constitution during his time at Anfield suggest he would be a good addition to Steven Gerrard's side.

The former Liverpool winger was quoted as saying:

"I think if you could do a deal to bring Wijnaldum in, on a free contract or whatever, it might be worth doing it. He’s highly experienced and he’s a great professional to have around. He got very rarely injured at Liverpool, his constitution was excellent, and I thought he was great there."

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball

thesun.co.uk/sport/17861825… Aston Villa lining up £21m transfer for Gini Wijnaldum as Steven Gerrard chases former Liverpool midfielder Aston Villa lining up £21m transfer for Gini Wijnaldum as Steven Gerrard chases former Liverpool midfielderthesun.co.uk/sport/17861825…

Steve McManaman also stated that signing the Dutchman could go a long way in helping the young prospects coming up at the club. He continued:

“It’s also a matter of age and if he’d get in the way of some of the younger players. Last year, Aston Villa won the Youth Cup final so they have got younger players coming through."

“But if the deal is good, I’ve got no problem with that. He will help players for the next three or four years, no problem at all. He’s a really really good pro and I like him.”

Despite backing Aston Villa to seal the transfer, Steve McManaman admits agreeing on a fee with PSG could be a stumbling block in the negotiations. The Englishman said:

“Whether he [Wijnaldum] will go to Villa is another thing. He went to Paris on a free, they gave him a lot of money, so I’d presume they’d want a fee for him. How much they’d want for him and how much Villa would want for him would be a big stumbling point. He’s 31 now and I don’t think it’d be much of a statement signing."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Georginio Wijnaldum admits he is "not completely happy" at Paris Saint-Germain following his summer move from Liverpool. Georginio Wijnaldum admits he is "not completely happy" at Paris Saint-Germain following his summer move from Liverpool.

Aston Villa's current ranking in the Premier League table

The Dutchman could be on his way back to England

Aston Villa occupy 11th position in the Premier League table with 33 points. So far this season, they have played 26 games in the English top-flight, recording 10 victories, three draws and 13 defeats.

It is worth noting that Steven Gerrard's men bagged convincing victories in their last two matches in the competition, beating Brighton 2-0 and Southampton 4-0. It remains to be seen if they can make it a run of three consecutive victories when they face Leeds United tomorrow.

