“It would be a mistake” – Frank Leboeuf warns PSG over Ousmane Dembele ‘gamble’ 

Former Chelsea man Frank Leboeuf has advised PSG against signing Ousmane Dembele, claiming it would a “big gamble” for the Ligue 1 outfit.

With less than six months remaining on his contract, the France international’s future at Barcelona is up in the air. The club and the player have publicly fallen out in recent weeks, with many reports claiming the Frenchman isn’t in Xavi’s plans anymore.

Despite not featuring regularly for Barcelona over the course of his career, the former Borussia Dortmund star is drawing attention from many top European teams. French giants Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be the current frontrunners for his services and could end up finalizing the deal on deadline day.

Barring further confirmation, @Santi_J_FM reporting about a verbal agreement between Dembele and PSG, who're now trying to sign the player this month.

On ESPN Extra Time, Leboeuf was asked to give his raw thoughts about the rumors linking the Barcelona winger with a move to PSG. The pundit unabashedly called the potential transfer a gamble on PSG’s part, claiming no one knows how good the winger is right now.

The ex-Strasbourg player said:

“I mean I'm not sure it can be true, Dembele has to prove to the world that he can do at least one full season with consistency. He used to do that when he was with Dortmund but we don't know what his level is.”

“It would be a mistake, well, it would be a gamble, a big gamble from PSG to think that Dembele can bring something for at least a year.”

Since his €140million switch to Camp Nou in 2018, the 24-year-old has only featured in 129 games for the Catalans, scoring 31 goals.

Manchester United make €20million bid for PSG target Ousmane Dembele

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Dembouz’s signature. Ralf Rangnick’s men are reportedly interested in a dynamic left-winger and have set their sights on the Barcelona outcast. With Mason Greenwood banned by the club, United have the means to make room for the France international.

Manchester United have reportedly made an official bid of €20m for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé.



(Source: @pedrogva6)

The Red Devils have reportedly made a €20million bid for the player, which is significantly less than what Barca paid for him in 2018. However, with the player’s contract expiring in six months, they could be tempted to cut their losses and let him leave on deadline day.

