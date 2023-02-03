"It motivates him much more"- PSG superstar Lionel Messi backed to feature for Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi could be motivated to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as per former Argentina player Pedro Troglio. The current coach of CF Olimpia believes that the PSG star would be keen on continuing after winning the title in Qatar.

The 35-year-old achieved his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup when Argentina won the tournament in Qatar last year. The PSG star led the team to glory and even scored twice in the final against France.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Troglio claimed that he has seen the motivation in Messi to keep playing. He believes that the Argentine star will continue playing until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 57-year-old said:

"I think that with this title it seems to me that it motivates him much more to be able to play a new World Cup from another place, from a much calmer place, knowing that an enormous weight was taken for him, because I think we all agree, beyond criticism, sometimes exaggerated against him, which seemed crazy to me that the national team was always decisive, beyond not having won a World Cup."

TyC Sports @TyCSports Pedro Troglio, en diálogo con TyC Sports: "CREO QUE MESSI VA A ESTAR EN EL PRÓXIMO MUNDIAL" Pedro Troglio, en diálogo con TyC Sports: "CREO QUE MESSI VA A ESTAR EN EL PRÓXIMO MUNDIAL" https://t.co/QgdvaQqPrO

Lionel Messi does not rule out playing in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi confirmed that he was set to continue playing with the Argentina national team after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He admitted that he wanted to play as a world champion and ruled out retirement.

However, having previously ruled out taking part in another FIFA World Cup, he has now hinted at taking part in the 2026 edition, if possible.

In an interview with Argentine newspaper Diario Ole, Messi said:

“I don’t know, I always said because of age it seems to me that it is very difficult. I love playing football. I love what I do, and as long as I am well and feel in physical condition and continue to enjoy this, I will do it. But it seems difficult.”

He added:

“I’m telling you. ... I’m not ahead of anything. That’s what I repeat and I’m going to repeat. Because of age and time, I think it’s difficult. But it depends on how my career goes.”

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Lionel Messi Drops Major Hint Over International Football Future With Argentina psgtalk.com/2023/02/lionel… Lionel Messi Drops Major Hint Over International Football Future With Argentina psgtalk.com/2023/02/lionel…

Following his World Cup triumph, Lionel Messi is back playing for Paris Saint-Germain and will be keen to help them win the coveted UEFA Champions League.

