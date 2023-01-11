"It was not necessary for Messi to win the World Cup to be one of the greatest" - Lionel Scaloni

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni believes Lionel Messi did not need to win the World Cup to be regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

The Argentina boss has also claimed that expectations have always been immense from his compatriot. He said, as quoted by ESPN:

"It was not necessary for Messi to win the World Cup to be one of the greatest. It happens that more is always asked of him.

"Now I don't know what's going on to ask. Happy for him, but above all for the country, for the joy we gave ourselves, because being in Argentina these days there was an euphoria that was really worth it to achieve"

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi achieved his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup last month in Qatar.

The former Barcelona forward led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup triumph by defeating France in the final on penalties after the game ended 3-3 after 120 minutes.

With the FIFA World Cup finally part of his remarkable trophy cabinet, the PSG attacker is now just two trophies behind Dani Alves, who remains the most decorated footballer of all time with 43 trophies to his name.

The Argentine maestro played a key role in firing Argentina to World Cup glory. He won the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also enjoyed himself at PSG this season, after a rather underwhelming debut campaign by his standards. He has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions this season for Christophe Galtier's side.

PSG want to keep Lionel Messi until 2024 to keep him from rejoining Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen to keep Lionel Messi at the club until 2024, to ensure he does not rejoin Barcelona. The Argentine superstar's current deal with PSG expires at the end of this season.

Barcelona and Inter Miami have been linked with a free transfer for the PSG forward. However, the Ligue 1 champions have the option to extend the Argentine's contract by another season and are looking to trigger the extension.

As per Spanish outlet Marca, PSG want to ensure that the forward does not return to Barcelona in the summer.

