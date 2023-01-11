PSG want to keep Lionel Messi until 2024 so that he can't rejoin Barcelona: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen to keep Lionel Messi at the club until 2024, to ensure he does not rejoin Barcelona. The Ligue1 side have the option to extend the Argentine's contract by another season.

The forward's current contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and the forward is willing to listen to offers. He is yet to put pen to a new deal but is ready for talks with the Ligue1 side.

As per a report in Marca, PSG want to ensure that the forward does not return to Barcelona in the summer. They are keen to keep him at the club next season and will trigger the extra year if he does not agree to a new contract.

After a disappointing previous season, the forward has been in prolific form this season, contributing 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions.

PSG vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi

PSG signed Lionel Messi in 2021 after his contract at Barcelona could not be renewed. He had a debut season to forget, but has done well this season; scoring seven league goals already - one more than he managed last season.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports last year and confirmed that they plan to hold contract talks with Messi. He said:

"Definitely. He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club."

He added:

"So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen on bringing the Argentina captain back to Camp Nou and giving him the farewell he deserves. He told CBS Sports:

"The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Messi reportedly has an offer from Inter Miami CF as well.

