"It could be an option" - Barcelona manager sends message to referees after Real Madrid release statement

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has opened up on the refereeing situation in LaLiga after Real Madrid's complaint to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Los Blancos lodged a formal complaint to RFEF after their 1-0 loss to Espanyol (February 1), urging for VAR audio to be released.

Amid their rivals being embroiled in a refereeing controversy, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has also given his opinion. He insisted that while he understands how difficult the jobs of the officials are, he would welcome more clarity from them. The German manager told reporters, as quoted by GOAL:

"Sometimes it would be nice if the referees spoke up. It could be an option, but their job is very hard. If they want to change something, I would be open to it."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas hit back at Real Madrid for their accusations against officials. He insisted that the Spanish giants are tarnishing the league's name. He said, as quoted by Forbes:

"It has built a story of victimhood where the icing on the cake was the statement of the other day. A story of victimhood that is not like that. It made a bad analysis of the Negreira case that has investigated FC Barcelona."

"That what is proven is that it seems [Barca] could influence the referees, yet no payment has been credited. It’s a story of exaggerated victimhood, to hurt the competition. It’s excessive. They’ve lost their minds. Someone has lost their mind. Accusations can’t be made for free. It also takes some judicial resolution out of context," Tebas added.

It has been a heavily contested season in LaLiga this time around with the top three sides within touching distance of one another. Real Madrid lead Atletico Madrid by just one point while Barcelona are just two points behind Los Blancos after 23 games.

Barcelona icon slams Real Madrid for complaining about referees: Reports

Barcelona great Gerard Pique has slammed Real Madrid for their recent accusations against referees. Los Blancos have voiced their displeasure over officials in LaLiga in recent games and even lodged an official complaint after the loss to Espanyol.

Pique opened up on the situation and insisted that Real Madrid always divert the attention away when they lose. He said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“The statement is a full-blown smokescreen. They have been doing it for 120 years. When they lose, they have to talk about something else. That’s what they want. Referees are like that and that’s the way they will always be. They are going to make mistakes."

The former Barca defender added:

“From Madrid, it has always been done and the media pressure and turning on the machines when things don’t go well, we are used to it. From then on, the referees are going to be under pressure.”

Real Madrid's next LaLiga game is against Osasuna on February 15, while Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano on February 17.

