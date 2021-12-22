"It has to be orchestrated around him" - Former club president says PSG can win 2021-22 UEFA Champions League if they adapt to Lionel Messi 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been backed to win the Champions League with Lionel Messi by former RC Lens president Gervais Martel.

Martel believes PSG must adapt to Messi's style of play to get the best out of the Argentine. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has won four Champions League trophies, making him one of the most successful players in the European competition.

Martel feels PSG need to draw in on that experience by letting Messi pull the strings in the team:

“I think that PSG must adapt to Messi. Mbappé and the others are players who play around him and who know how to give intelligent balls. And besides, have seen it in the PSG game for some time, there is cronyism between Mbappé and Messi."

The former RC Lens president added:

“You (the chroniclers) forget one thing is that Messi arrived on August 10. He had a total lack of preparation. Today he has a series of matches and is gaining momentum, and I am convinced that we will have a great Messi who I hope will win with Paris. They can win the Champions League thanks to him, and so it has to be orchestrated around him whether we like it or not.”

Lionel Messi has been on fire in the Champions League for PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG in the summer transfer market. He has taken time to get used to the French league and has scored only one goal so far in Ligue 1. However, the Argentine forward has been on fire in the Champions League. He has scored five goals in five games for PSG in Europe.

He opened his account against Manchester City with a goal which has now been awarded the best strike in the Champions League group stages. He scored twice against RB Leipzig before adding two more against Club Brugge in their final group game.

Messi's PSG have been drawn against Real Madrid for their round of 16 fixture in the Champions League. The two sides will clash for a two-legged affair in February and March.

Much of the talk prior to the clash has been about the future of PSG star Kylian Mbappe. The French forward is in the final year of his contract at PSG and is reportedly keen to move to Real Madrid next summer.

It has made the contest more interesting ahead of a potential transfer for Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

