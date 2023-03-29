"It p*sses me off" - Barcelona attacker urged by his father to find new club due to lack of game time 

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati's father Bori Fati is enraged at the lack of game time his son has received this season.

Ansu has started just 11 games across competitions this season out of his 38 overall appearances. He has scored six goals and provided three assists in that time.

The youngster has had to deal with multiple injury issues in his short career so far, but he seems to be back to full fitness this season. However, he is still down the pecking order for manager Xavi Hernandez and Bori Fati has expressed his displeasure with his son's situation at Barcelona.

On El Partidazo de COPE, he said:

"It bothers me how they are treating Ansu. They give him one, two and three minutes [at the end of games]. I am very disappointed, Ansu deserved much more. Why doesn't Xavi play him more? I don't have an answer. We're talking about the number 10 of Barca."

Bori clarified that he has previously spoken to Xavi, saying:

"Xavi is a good guy. He spoke to me two to three times and he's very nice. He gave him specific work, and it has helped him a lot. I'm angry, it's true. As a father, I see Ansu [playing] for a short time and it p*sses me off but I think as a father, not as a coach."

Marca reported earlier this week that Bori Fati had a meeting with Barcelona regarding his son and has urged Ansu to leave the club. However, the Catalans are unwilling to sell the forward in the summer.

Confirming the report, Bori said:

"I have told Ansu that it is better for him to have a change of scenery. [But] Ansu does not agree with me. He wants to stay and succeed at FC Barcelona."

Bori also stated that Ansu's agent Jorge Mendes has offers from other clubs and he will meet the Portuguese in a month to discuss their course of action.

Barcelona interested in Spanish forward Dani Olmo

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Barcelona hold an interest in RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo for a long time. However, he stated that the Blaugrana are likely to focus on other signings in the summer first.

Romano said (via Football Espana):

“Barcelona have been interested in Olmo for years, since summer 2020; but their priorities this summer are in different positions or for different players, like Brazilian talent Vitor Roque. For sure Olmo situation in general is one to follow.”

Olmo, 24, is a versatile forward who can play on both wings and as an attacking midfielder. He has contributed 20 goals and 24 assists in 112 games for RB Leipzig. His contract expires in 2024 and his market value is €40 million (as per Transfermarkt).

