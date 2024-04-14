"It was very painful for him so that's not cool" - Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool star after Crystal Palace loss

Liverpool disappointingly lost 1-0 against Crystal Palace at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14.

The Eagles' midfielder Eberechi Eze opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the match. Crystal Palace had another great chance of scoring just four minutes after their opening goal as Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker slipped up. However, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson cleared off the line and saved them from conceding another.

The Eagles' goalkeeper Dean Henderson did a good job with a couple of saves in the first half as well. Early into the second half, the Reds' right-back Conor Bradley was down on the ground and appeared to be in pain while the medical team was on the pitch.

In the 48th minute, the 20-year-old Northern Irish defender was helped off the pitch and substituted by Trent Alexander-Arnold. In the post-match conference, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp spoke about the incident involving Conor Bradley and said:

"I don't know. Is the ligament damaged or not? I don’t know, so we will get this information tomorrow or Tuesday, but it was very painful for him so that's not cool."

Expand Tweet

Bradley has made 22 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

Liverpool drop to the third position in the Premier League

The Reds are now third in the Premier League table with 71 points, two points behind leaders Manchester City. They have two draws, one loss, and two wins in their last five game fixtures. Although Jurgen Klopp's squad has the same points as second-place Arsenal, the Gunners make it to the upper rank due to their high goal difference.

The Reds already faced a setback in their path to claiming their league title following their 2-2 draw against Manchester United last week. The recent loss against Crystal Palace makes their race harder with only six matches left in the Premier League. They face Fulham next in the league at Craven Cottage on April 21.

There's another challenge coming their way with their clash against Atalanta BC in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League on April 18. In the first leg, Liverpool faced a 3-0 defeat in their home ground, Anfield.

Poll : Will Liverpool win the Premier League? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion