"It wasn't possible" - Erik ten Hag explains why Manchester United didn't sign a new striker in January

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that the Red Devils couldn't sign a striker in January due to the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

United have been looking for reinforcements up front in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils only have Anthony Martial and Rasmus Hojlund at their disposal as out-and-out strikers. The former is expected to be out for two months after suffering groin surgery.

Speaking after Manchester United's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1), Ten Hag said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"It’s not a secret I wanted a striker. With the injury to Martial, we don’t really have the back-up. But it wasn’t possible because we have to match the FFP (financial fair play) rules."

Criticizing the FFP regulations, the former Ajax boss added:

"There are some disadvantages with FFP. To make space for FFP, you have to sell players and you have to sell good players and I don't think that's the way you build a team."

Manchester United spent north of £160 million to sign Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana last summer. Meanwhile, they failed to bring in major revenue through player sales, their most substantial being Dean Henderson and Anthony Elanga (each sold for £15 million) (via GOAL).

The Red Devils haven't signed anyone in January. They have loaned out the likes of Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).

"I really feel for him" - Ten Hag opens up about Manchester United star's injury issues

Manchester United secured Mason Mount's services from Chelsea last summer for a reported £55 million. The England international has been struggling with injury issues since his move to Old Trafford.

He missed six games at the start of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in United's second game against Tottenham Hotspur. The midfielder then suffered a calf injury in November and has been sidelined since, missing 14 matches in the process.

Ten Hag opened up about Mount's injury woes after his side's 4-3 win over Wolves at the Molineux. The Dutch manager admitted that it has been hard on the player, someone he expected to be fit and play an important role for his side.

He said (via UtdDistrict):

“He was struggling from the second game of the season. He returned for a period and then picked up another injury, so of course that’s not great."

“That is very frustrating for him, and I really feel for him. I really want to be there for him because he had such high expectations, and I had high expectations.”

Mount has made 12 appearances for Manchester United across competitions, and provided one assist.

