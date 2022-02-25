"It was pretty much all set up" - PSG star Neymar reveals he nearly signed for Real Madrid when he was 10

PSG superstar Neymar dominated the headlines when he signed for Barcelona from Santos in the summer of 2013. However, the Brazilian could've joined Real Madrid instead a couple of years earlier.

While speaking on the Fenomenos podcast, the attacker revealed how everything was set to initiate his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Neymar explained that Real Madrid invited him for a trial when he was just 10 years old and he even got the chance to watch the Spanish giants play. He told the Fenomenos podcast:

"When I was ten, Real Madrid invited me for a try-out. I was thrilled, I was so happy, I watched their practice. It was during the Galacticos era. I watched a game and I think all the goals were scored by Brazilians. I think two by Ronaldo, one by Robinho and a free-kick from Julio Baptista and another by Roberto Carlos."

The PSG winger added that Los Blancos opted to include him in their team to represent them at a tournament in Barcelona but he pulled out. He said:

"After the game, I got a picture with all of them. I was over the moon. I stayed there for a week, for the try-out. It lasted for four of five days. On the fifth day, they wanted to take me to a championship being held in Barcelona MIC Cup but I quit. I got really homesick and I wanted to go back home. It was pretty much all set up for me to play at Real Madrid but then I got back."

Could the attacker end up at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future?

Neymar and PSG to face Real Madrid in March

The Brazilian had a decent outing when he came on during the first leg of PSG's Champions League round of 16 tie last time out. He replaced Angel Di Maria in the 73rd minute and made an instant impact, setting up Kylian Mbappe to score the only goal off the game.

GOAL @goal



Neymar will get the opportunity to feature against the Spanish giants once again in the second leg of the tie on March 9. It remains to be seen if the Brazilian can have a similar influence this time around.

