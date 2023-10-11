“It probably impressed more” – Jamie Carragher explains how ‘different’ Arsenal's win over Manchester City stood out for him

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher is impressed by Arsenal's display in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 8). The Gunners inflicted a second consecutive league defeat to Pep Guardiola's side after they suffered a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers a week earlier.

Carragher claimed that Mikel Arteta's side capitalized on Manchester City not being at their usual best. The former player-turned-pundit stated that the North London outfit never looked like they would lose the game against the defending champions.

Speaking on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher said the following:

"The thing that sort of stood out for me, I thought Arsenal would win the game going into it but, I didn't think they'd win it how they won it. The brilliant thing that Arsenal got going under Arteta is there's an atmosphere in there, there's an energy, a pace to them and I thought City are not at their best."

Jamie Carragher was amazed to see the Gunners' resolute defending. They allowed City just four shots in the entire game of which only one was on target, neutralizing the threat posed by the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Carragher stated that the footballing fraternity does not associate such resolute defending from Mikel Arteta's side and it was something new they got to witness. On this, he said:

“I thought Arsenal would be all guns firing but they almost won it a different way and it probably impressed me more. When you think of Arsenal, you think at the back could they do something silly give a goal away but it was solidity that they had in the game.”

It is worth mentioning that the Gunners were not only tight in defense but were also much better in attack compared to their opponents. They had a total of 12 shots in the game and managed to take a late lead through Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal leap ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League standings

Mikel Arteta's side are one of the two sides in the Premier League this season to still remain unbeaten. The other side is their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The win against Manchester City saw them jump the 2023 treble winners in the league standings. As things stand, Arsenal are second in the standings, having picked up 20 points from their opening eight games. They are two points clear of Manchester City, who are now third in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur are at the top of the league standings by virtue of having scored more goals than their north London rivals.

Mikel Arteta's side will have yet another tricky game after the international break when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21).