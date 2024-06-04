"It provoked me to rethink" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta details key reason for Xavi's departure from club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shed light on his decision to let manager Xavier Hernandez leave at the end of the season. The legendary Spaniarad oversaw a trophyless campaign for the club.

Following a string of indiferent results, Xavi announced his decision to leave at the end of the season. However, after the announcement, Barca's fortunes improved, and the Spaniard said that he would stay on beyond the summer.

There was drama in store, though, as Xavi made some statements about the club, which didn't please Laporta. The president then decided to part ways with the Barca legend at the end of the season. Explaining his decision, Laporta said (as per Barca Universal):

"I accepted in February for Xavi to leave the team at the end of the season. At the end of the season, when he rectified, I asked him: 'Do you believe in the team?'

"He said yes to me." However, there are some statements by Xavi in which he changed his speech. It provoked me to rethink. and I had the feeling that we had to give a boost to the team."

Barca have subsequently appointed former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick to succeed Xavi.

How Barcelona fared under Xavi

Xavier Hernandez enjoyed a decent spell at Barcelona, having assumed charge in November 2021. He ended the club's four-year La Liga title drought in his first full season at the club in 2022-23, also winning the Supercopa Espana.

However, the Spaniard failed to build on that success in the recently concluded 2023-24 campaign. Barca finished behind their arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga - losing home and away in the league to the eventual champions.

They also lost to Los Blancos in the Supercopa Espana final and exited the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals. In the latter competition, Xavi's side led PSG 4-2 on aggregate at home before conceding thrice to lose 5-4 on aggregate.

Xavi's reign at the club ended with four straight league wins, but the resurgence in form came too late, as the title race was already decided by then, with their 4-2 defeat at Girona confirming Los Blancos as the domestic champions.

In 143 games across competitions, the Spaniard registered 91 wins and lost 29 times, winning two titles - the La Liga and the Supercopa - both in the 2022-23 season.