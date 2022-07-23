“It is a purely aesthetic use that has no other intention than to improve male genitalia” – Doctor explains botox procedure on Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo

Reports recently came to light about Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo using botox to improve his body. However, according to Dr. Esteban Sarmentero, the only reason for the star to have undergone the botox procedure was to improve his genitalia.

Speaking to Radio Marca about the recently surfaced reports, the doctor explained the reasoning behind the procedure and said:

"The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo has had botox injections is probably for two reasons: to smooth out and prevent the scrotum from contracting so that the testicles appear to have more volume."

However, rather than undergoing surgery as earlier reports had stated, Dr. Sarmentero confirmed that the procedure was more of 'an aesthetic touch-up'. He added:

"It is a purely aesthetic use that has no other intention than to improve male genitalia. There are two injections a year, every six months you have to have the retouching done to be fine all year round."

Dr. Sarmentero also stated that the process had nothing to do with genitalia enlargement, even though the two procedures were similar. He also added that the injections did not hurt. Speaking about the penis enlargement procedure, Dr. Sarmentero explained:

"That is an operation, you need local anesthesia, they are not injectables, so you have to cut and sew."

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo could part ways this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been with the rest of the Manchester United squad for the pre-season, with the club giving him permission to return at a later date. The Red Devils have impressed without the aid of their talismanic goalscorer, winning all their pre-season games till date.

The pre-season fixtures have seen Anthony Martial enjoy a good run of form and the Frenchman might become the side's talisman if Ronaldo exits the club.

Although rumors persist about the Portugal international's exit from Stretford, Ronaldo has struggled to find a new club to ply his trade. This might likely be due to his age. However, with the Portuguese being a renowned goalscorer, it might have more to do with his commanding wages.

With clubs still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, Ronaldo might have to continue at Manchester United for another year.

