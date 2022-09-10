“It was purely an investor’s decision” – Mainz sporting director blasts Todd Boehly and says Chelsea will ‘bitterly regret’ sacking Tuchel

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has slammed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for his decision to sack Thomas Tuchel in an interview with BILD.

Tuchel was shown the door just seven games into the new season following a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on September 6.

Graham Potter has been announced as the German's replacement but there has been a backlash over the Blues' decision to dismiss Tuchel.

Mainz's director, Heidel, worked with Tuchel during his time as the Bundesliga club's manager and has taken issue with Boehly over the sacking:

"The sacking is grist to the mill of those who are against investors in football. It was purely an investor's decision. Someone who has no idea about football probably thought that sixth place wasn't good enough for him and said: "Then let's try another coach" after only six games."

Heidel added:

"I can't think of any other reason. But Chelsea will bitterly regret this decision – they won't get such a good coach again so quickly."

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League success in 2021 before securing the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2022.

He took over from Frank Lampard on an 18 month contract, with the Blues languishing in ninth place in the league table.

His performances in the 2020-21 season, including the Champions League win would lead to former owner Roman Abramovich giving him a contract extension.

Tuchel was handed a new two-year extension in June 2021 and there had been talks to extend that deal under Boehly's new regime.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss has been sacked after overseeing 100 games for the Stamford Bridge side.

Ex-Chelsea manager Tuchel potential options

Where could Tuchel head next?

If the former Chelsea head coach wants a quick return to management then he doesn't have many options of joining a top club at present.

However, one club that may consider the German is Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen which would allow him to return back to his home country.

Tuchel has not managed in Germany since leaving Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Leverkusen have made a poor start to the season under Gerardo Seouane, losing four of their first five league games.

The former PSG coach could head to Italian shores if Juventus are willing to part ways with Massimilliano Allegri.

The Juve manager's second stint at the Allianz Stadium has been unconvincing and the Old Lady are a farcry from title contenders.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti announced that he will be retiring in 2024 when his contract expires.

That may be the job Tuchel waits for given that it is one of the biggest managerial roles in world football.

