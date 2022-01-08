“It pushes me to perform” – Striker responds to Barcelona links after being considered financially ‘viable’ for Camp Nou

Cedric Bakambu recently expressed his thoughts on being linked with a move to Barcelona amid suggestions that he is a financially viable option for the La Liga giants.

Having grown frustrated with their pursuit of Alvaro Morata, there have been suggestions that Barcelona have turned their attention to other players. Xavi's side are reportedly also considering a loan move for Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial this month.

Former Villarreal frontman Bakambu is another player said to be on Barcelona's transfer shortlist. According to Catalonian newspaper SPORT, the 30-year-old is a financially viable option for the Blaugrana. The Congo international recently put an end to his association with Chinese outfit Beijing Guoan. Bakambu is now free to sign for any club of his choice.

As Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Bakambu, the striker has revealed he is flattered by talk of a switch to the Camp Nou. He also insisted that the Catalans' interest motivates him to work harder. Bakambu told Foot Mercato [via SPORT]:

"Of course, it is flattering that they associate me with Barcelona. Now, it is not an end in itself, I take it as a source of motivation that pushes me to perform. This shows that my work in China paid off."

Another factor that makes Bakambu more financially viable for Barcelona is that he does not seem to be interested in securing a huge wage package. The Congo international explained that he is looking for a good sporting project in Europe. He said:

"Now, I prefer the sporting challenge. I traveled a lot, made a good living and gained a lot of experience. I am purely looking for a sporting project, here in Europe. I want to feel desired by the management, but above all, by the coaching staff. I know very well that as a team, the coach's advice is essential."

Barcelona, though, are not the only club to be linked with a move for Bakambu. Villarreal are said to be interested in re-signing the striker while Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Nice are also in the mix.

Barcelona's hunt for a new frontman

Barcelona have already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City this month. The Catalans have now turned their attention towards acquiring the services of a new goalscorer.

Xavi then identified Atletico Madrid striker and Juventus goalscorer Morata as his top target. However, Barcelona have reportedly dropped their interest in the Spaniard after growing frustrated with the slow nature of the negotiations.

Barcelona have since been linked with a host of forwards, including Manchester United duo Edinson Cavani and Martial. Even Luis Suarez has been linked with a shock return to Camp Nou.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar